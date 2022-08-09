Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.
Football
Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.
Onana. That’s his name!
Alan Shearer reminisced.
Cricket
Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team.
Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games.
Boxing
Tyson Fury pounded the pavements.
Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well.
Tennis
Serena gave a nod to the future.
Nick Kyrgios was living the high life.
Athletics
Thunder Bolt not messing around.
Golf
Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces.
Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course.
Rugby union
A birthday in the Warburton household.
Motor racing
Charles Leclerc posed for GQ.
