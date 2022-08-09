09 August 2022

Werner calls time on Blues career as Onana checks in – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
09 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Timo Werner said goodbye to the Chelsea fans.

Onana. That’s his name!

Alan Shearer reminisced.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated India’s Commonwealth Games team.

Kate Cross reflected on the Commonwealth Games.

Boxing

Tyson Fury pounded the pavements.

Amir Khan wished Alexander Usyk well.

Tennis

Serena gave a nod to the future.

Nick Kyrgios was living the high life.

Athletics

Thunder Bolt not messing around.

Golf

Lee Westwood was on the course with some familiar faces.

Ian Poulter enjoyed the magnificent Marquess course.

Rugby union

A birthday in the Warburton household.

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc posed for GQ.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman alleging Ryan Giggs headbutted her saw early ‘red flags, court hears

news

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms in UK

news

Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

world news