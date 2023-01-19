Andy Murray was a winner in Melbourne (AP)
19 January 2023

Where Eagles date and a victorious night owl – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
19 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.

Tennis

Plenty were captivated by Andy Murray’s success in Melbourne.

After Novak Djokovic had limped into the third round of the Australian Open.

Football

Tributes were paid to Anton Walkes.

Arsenal remembered a club legend.

Ian Wright was busy relaxing.

Robert Snodgrass reflected on a milestone appearance.

Neil Warnock showed another side to his game.

And Crystal Palace prepared for a meeting with one of their own.

Rugby union

Ireland became the final team to name their Six Nations squad.

Formula One

Happy 43rd birthday to Britain’s 2009 world champion.

American football

The NFL called on Harry Kane to announce next season’s London ‘home’ teams.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be among the stars making the trip.

