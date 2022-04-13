13 April 2022

Whyte ready for Fury and Federer trains hard – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 April 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 13.

Football

Chelsea reacted to their Champions League exit.

Carlo Ancelotti celebrated.

Muka Modric!

Lionel Messi had a burger named after him.

Pablo Zabaleta and son lent support to Man City.

Only positive energy from Sheikh Evra.

 

Kyle Walker-Peters turned 25.

Peter Crouch visited one of his old clubs.

Jamie Redknapp and friends were all shook up.

Lucas Radebe thanked the Leeds fans for the birthday messages.

Boxing

Dillian Whyte finally broke his silence.

Ricky Hatton was in the gym.

Tennis

Roger Federer stepped up his recovery.

Cricket

Time flies for James Anderson.

Marnus Labuschagne was catching up with his fan mail on his return to Glamorgan.

Athletics

A football-themed effort from Mo Farah on the Bake Off!

Basketball

LeBron James was confused.

