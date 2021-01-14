British motorsport star Jade Edwards signs ‘dream deal’ at BTC Racing for 2021
Jade Edwards has signed a 'dream' deal after completing the three-car line-up at the BTC Racing Honda squad for this season's British Touring Car Championship.
The 29 year-old Brit will compete in her first full season and is the first woman to do so since 2007 as she teams up with Josh Cook and Michael Crees.
Edwards, who was an ex-Renault Clio Cup racer, said on her signing: "For anyone who watched my debut BTCC weekend last year, they will know this is something I have worked very hard on for a long time.
"The plan for that one weekend was always to make it onto the grid full-time.
"I have worked with the BTCC and BTC Racing over the last year, giving my support and being a real advocate for the team.
"Over the winter, (team principal) Steve (Dudman) has been a man of his word, very loyal and trustworthy, and gave me this amazing opportunity – it really is what dreams are made of.
"It’s been my dream to race in touring cars properly, not just a one-off. Steve and all the team at BTC have made this happen and I am so grateful to them all for the support. I really cannot tell you how excited I am about the season ahead."