England through to Women’s World Cup semi-finals after defeating Bangladesh

England are through to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by 100 runs in New Zealand.

Heather Knight’s side, who began the tournament off the back of three straight losses, have turned things around in Wellington with four successive wins.

After England won the toss and elected to bat first, Bangladesh managed to take an early wicket in Wellington with Jahanara Alam claiming Danni Wyatt.

A sharp catch by Nigar Sultana then dismissed Knight for six before Fahima Khatun claimed Nat Sciver lbw for 40.

England were ultimately lifted to 234 for six by Sophia Dunkley, who made 67 with support from Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt.

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean both took three wickets each to help dismiss Bangladesh for 134.

Captain Knight praised Dunkley’s performance in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“She’s been a really good find. She’s matured and improved her composure at the crease. She hits the ball very cleanly,” she said.

Knight added that the side were hoping for more runs in the match, saying: “I’m really pleased, I probably would have liked a few more runs, 250/260, but the wicket was very slow. And we were clinical with the ball.

“The batters have all had a little time out in the middle to get used to the conditions here.

“It says a lot about this group, the way we’ve turned things round. Not getting too down, we were on the wrong end of a few close ones. I’d have certainly bit your hand off a few weeks ago to be in this situation.”

England currently occupy third place in the table and will face South Africa in the last four.