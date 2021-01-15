Arsenal and Matilda star Steph Catley now in rehab following calf injury

Defender Steph Catley is remaining positive following injury setback
Defender Steph Catley is remaining positive following injury setback
By Alicia Turner
16:32pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Arsenal and Matilda star Steph Catley has revealed she is 'ready to come back stronger mentally and physically' after injury setback.

The 26 year-old defender made her Women's Super League debut for Arsenal in September and played two matches before being sidelined.

Catley, who underwent surgery and is now in rehab, wrote on Instagram: "It’s hard to put into words how hard the last few weeks have been. After giving everything I have to get back stronger after my calf injury, this hamstring was almost impossible to comprehend.

"As a footballer I just want to play and be out on the field helping my teammates, so it’s been hard not being able to do that. Looking forward, the surgery was a success and I’m ready to come back stronger mentally and physically. Thank you to everyone for the support, it really means the world to me."

