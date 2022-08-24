24 August 2022

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby missing through injury from post-Euros England squad

By Sports Team
24 August 2022

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby are both missing due to injury from England’s first squad since their Euro 2022 triumph.

Winger Kelly, scorer of the extra-time winner against Germany that clinched Euros glory for the Lionesses at Wembley on July 31, sustained a problem during Manchester City’s Champions League qualifying loss to Real Madrid on Sunday, while Chelsea’s Kirby has been nursing a foot issue.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, whose side have a double-header of World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and Luxembourg in Stoke three days later, told a press conference regarding the pair: “They’re OK.

Fran Kirby in action at the Euros (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

“Chloe, it’s just a small thing but it’s too early to bring her in and let her play. Against Real Madrid she had to go out, I think something with her leg. It’s not too bad. I think it won’t take too long.

“Fran has a foot injury, it takes a little more time. I think she’ll be alright, but she hasn’t had that much training at all, so she just needs a little more time, this camp just comes too early.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin apologises over topless women party photo at official residence

world news

Ben Stokes documentary shows how close he came to quitting cricket

cricket

William and Kate’s move to new home branded a ‘disgraceful’ decision by campaign group Republic

world news