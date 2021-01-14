Ebony Salmon brace sends Bristol City through to the Conti Cup semi-finals
Two swift second half goals from Ebony Salmon sent Bristol City through to the Continental League Cup semi-finals in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.
Villa started off the stronger, their closest effort coming from a powerful Diana Silva strike, but Benedicte Haaland did well to keep it out.
After a long period of defending, City found their feet and Salmon started to show individual touches and came close after beating defenders Elisha N'Dow and Anita Asante, but was denied by Sian Rogers.
Salmon once again beat N'Dow in the 55th minute and this time she didn't miss to put City 1-0 up.
Just three minutes later she was in again after making a fantastic break. Rogers raced off her line but Salmon coolly slotted home.
Villa did manage to claw one back through Stine Larsen but it was too little too late.
Their opponents in the semi-final are yet to be determined as Crystal Palace v Leicester City will be played tonight. The other two quarters, West Ham v Durham and Manchester City v Chelsea, will be played next week.