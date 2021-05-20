Eni Aluko becomes first sporting director of Los Angeles NWSL side Angel City FC

Eni Aluko has been appointed as sporting director at new Los Angeles-based side Angel City FC.

The 34-year-old former England forward is taking up the post after leaving her role as Aston Villa Women’s sporting director last week.

Angel City are set to have their first season in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

One of the club’s co-founders is actress Natalie Portman, and other founding investors include tennis icons Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, former United States players Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach and actors Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and James Corden.

Aluko said in a statement on Angel City’s official website: “This is an incredible opportunity to help write Angel City’s first chapter and to build a team that is people-focused and admired by players and fans all over the world.

“I have no doubt the club will be a trailblazer, not just in the NWSL and women’s soccer, but for sports clubs globally.

“As a former player, the club’s determination to make an impact both on the field and in the community is something that I fully support, and I can’t wait to get started. I am thrilled to join a fantastic female led ownership group, many of whom I have admired and been inspired by from a young age.”

Angel City said Aluko will “lead roster management, the club’s recruitment strategy, oversee player and technical staff development, and act as the NWSL liaison, managing compliance and administration.”

Angel City founder and president Julie Uhrman said: “Appointing Eniola Aluko, a world-renowned international soccer player with extensive experience in technical positions, is a landmark moment for us.

“She personifies the values of our club and shares our passion to challenge the status quo, push boundaries and try new things.

“We have been a fan of Eni’s for many years now, and to be able to see her bring her winning spirit, dedication, and experience to ACFC is as real as it gets. This is a huge milestone in our journey, and we could not be more excited to welcome her to the team.”