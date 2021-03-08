Freestyle footballer Liv Cooke does 62 keepy-uppies in 30 seconds - while skipping - for world record

Football freestyler Liv Cooke revealed footage of boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather inspired her to set her latest world record at Wembley this weekend.

Cooke shattered the previous record for the most keepy-uppies whilst skipping, recording 62 in 30 seconds on Sunday.

The Preston 21-year-old’s achievement was watched by 250,000 fans on the social media platform TikTok.

Cooke told the PA news agency: “I saw a video of Floyd Mayweather skipping and I was like, ‘woah, that is sick.’

“I’ve got this thing where if I see something and I really like the look of it, I make myself try it just as a way of discovering new passions.”

Cooke was forced to give up her dreams of a conventional football career after sustaining a knee injury in her teens.

But her subsequent freestyle stardom has seen her amass 4.5million followers on TikTok, as well as earn her roles as a BBC sports presenter and a UEFA ambassador.

Cooke, who also played for England in the Soccer Aid charity match in 2020, added: “I’ve always loved tricks. I remember at weekend-away tournaments a group of us that hung together would be off on the side trying to do tricks.

“I remember one girl did a round-the-world before me, and I was so mad.. I went away and practised because I wanted to do it better than her. So I’ve always had that competitive nature and I guess that’s where the freestyle journey started for me.”

7

Cooke revealed she practised for her record-breaking bid “20 times a day” to ensure she was not fazed by the realisation of the huge live audience.

And she insisted: “Get a ball and do it – there’s nothing you can’t do and I hope that comes across through my work and videos.

“I’m not especially naturally-talented or gifted, I’m normal. I’ve achieved things of significance and I live a very nice lifestyle and I’m grateful for it.

“But there’s no reason why a kid out there with no confidence shouldn’t do it as well – in fact they can do it better and bigger than me.”