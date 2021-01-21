Jill Scott returns to Everton Women on loan from Manchester City

Jill Scott has rejoined Everton on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old England international returns to the Toffees having previously been with them from 2006 to 2013, a spell that included helping them win the FA Cup in 2010.

Scott – second on England’s all-time appearances list with 149 caps – has subsequently won the trophy three more times with City, plus the Women’s Super League and three Continental League Cups.

The midfielder, who signed a new two-year contract with City last summer that saw her combine her playing career with a coaching role, made only her second WSL start of the season in the 7-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, in which she scored.

Everton boss Willie Kirk said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Jill back to the club.

“She was a pivotal figure at Everton when the Women’s Super League was first formed and went on to become a significant part of Manchester City establishing themselves as one of the top clubs in this country.

“Her achievements in the game are incredible, and that was recognised with her MBE in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list.

“She is very excited to join us and I expect her to challenge and raise our standards, adding to the good work we are doing.

“It may only be a loan deal until the end of the season but I feel she can have a long-term impact to the journey that we are currently on.

“I’m really looking forward to working with her and it is another sign of our intent.”

City head coach Gareth Taylor said on the club’s official website: “We’re fully supportive of Jill’s decision to go out on loan.

“She’s an important figure at Manchester City, but we understand her desire to play on a more regular basis this year and wish her well in that quest.”

Everton are currently fifth in the WSL table, four points behind fourth-placed City.