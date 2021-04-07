Jordan Nobbs hopes England can build on ‘enjoyable camp’ created by Hege Riise

Jordan Nobbs hopes England can build on the “enjoyable camp” created by Hege Riise during the first match of her temporary role.

The former Norway international became interim England head coach in January and, in March, was also announced as manager of the Great Britain squad for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The Lionesses face a trip to France on Friday before tackling Canada in Stoke next Tuesday, and midfielder Nobbs wants England to build on the 6-0 win over Northern Ireland in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St George’s Park in February.

Hege Riise was praised for creating an enjoyable atmosphere during her first game in charge (PA Wire)

“I thought it was a really enjoyable camp,” Nobbs told the PA news agency.

“I think it was just a perfect opportunity for us to get to know each other and see what we could build on.

“I think we showed that in the game against Northern Ireland, so (I’m) just looking forward at what is to come.”

England beat Northern Ireland 6-0 during their first and only match since the pandemic outbreak last year (PA Wire)

Nobbs’ England and Arsenal teammate Beth Mead was also part of the squad under Riise and is looking forward to the upcoming internationals.

The England squad is due to travel for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 with the France match being played at the Stade Michel D’Ornano in Caen.

“I think they (France and Canada) have played games in the last few windows so they’ve had a few more matches than us right now,” said Mead.

“They’re two top world class teams and, as an England team, we want to be playing against the best.

“Both teams are going to give us different challenges but it’s a challenge we’re looking forward to and I think the girls are super excited to be playing more games for England.”

England’s players are lending their backing to the FA and Nationwide’s Coin for Respect campaign.

“I think for myself, when I was younger, there was a lack of respect when I played for a boys team by, not only the boys I was playing against but the parents as well,” recalls Mead.

“We know how important parents can be in having an affect on young kids and I think the nationwide campaign is hopefully going to help promote that.

“It starts from somewhere that respect, and within your four walls at home is the best place to start, so hopefully the campaign can stop the likes of the experiences I had as a young kid.”

::Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead were speaking to the PA News Agency about the Nationwide and FA’s Coin for Respect campaign.