Leicester City beat Crystal Palace to reach Conti Cup semi-finals
11:40am, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Leicester City have become the first Championship club to reach the Continental League Cup semi-finals since 2016 after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0.
Palace were the stronger in the opening phases as Bianca Baptiste headed to Ashleigh Goddard, but her shot was wide.
City then grew into the game and started firing attempts at keeper Emma Gibbon who made a series of phenomenal saves in the first half.
Heading into the break the match stood at 0-0 but City's Natasha Flint was a constant threat.
The forward had two shots blocked by Gibbon but eventually the keeper's fast hands gave out in the 89th minute.
Flint hit a powerful ball from a free kick to score the only goal of the match.