Scotland captain Rachel Corsie returns to NWSL after loan spell with Birmingham City
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has returned to the National Women's Soccer League cutting short her loan spell at Birmingham City.
Corsie joined City in January from Utah Royals FC. The NWSL club has since been sold to Kansas City and the new owners have recalled Corsie ahead of the 2021 season.
Women's Super League club manager Carla Ward said: "Rachel is not in the building and hasn't been all week. She is on her way back. We are just waiting on paperwork between the two but she is certainly not selectable. If she was, she would be playing.
"Naturally, we would want Corsie long term. She has been exceptional for us and someone I've loved working with."
Corsie has played in seven WSL matches this season and City are currently sat in seventh, just five points out of the top five.
The Scottish star will return in time for the NWSL's pre-season which begins next month with the Challenge Cup starting in April.