Lucky 13! Spain women’s national team celebrate qualifying for Euro 2022 with a landslide win against Azerbaijan
12:49pm, Fri 19 Feb 2021
Spain women’s national team have qualified for the 2022 Euros after winning 13-0 away at Azerbaijan.
Esther Gonzalez and Jennifer Hermoso both lit up the scoreboard netting five times each. The other three goals came from Mariona Caldentey, Eva Navarro and Nerea Eizagirre.
The Spanish had a staggering 52 shots, with 28 on target, while the hosts could not manage a single shot.