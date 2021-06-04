Top scorer Sam Kerr one of five Chelsea players in PFA WSL team of the year

Loading...
By Sports Team
12:37pm, Fri 04 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Top scorer Sam Kerr is one of five Chelsea players named in the PFA Women’s Super League team of the year.

Kerr scored 21 goals as Emma Hayes’ side won back-to-back titles – 11 more than any other player – and was voted into the divisional team of the year by her peers.

They also selected Chelsea team-mates Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Eriksson, Maren Mjelde and Fran Kirby, highlighting the London club’s dominance.

Runners-up Manchester City had four representatives, with Sam Mewis, who has since returned to NWSL club North Carolina Courage, Caroline Weir, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp all voted in.

Arsenal duo Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson were also named in the side after helping their side to a third-placed finish.

Sign up to our newsletter

PFA

WSL

Chelsea Women

Sam Kerr

Today’s News Chain