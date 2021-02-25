USA become first back-to-back winners of SheBelieves Cup

By US Newsroom
15:29pm, Thu 25 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The USA have become the first back-to-back winners of the She Believes Cup following a 6-0 win over Argentina.

The win also means that the US women's team has now gone 37 matches unbeaten overall and 53 games unbeaten at home.

Sign up to our newsletter

Megan Rapinoe scored twice while Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored. Alex Morgan's goal was her first for the US since giving birth to her daughter Charlie last year.

She said: “I just want to be an example for other female athletes who are moms or want to become moms, knowing that they still belong in the game.”

Argentina only managed one shot at goal in what was a very one-sided affair.

US

Football

SheBelieves Cup