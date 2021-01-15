Watch Alexia Putella’s incredible free-kick for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid
10:25am, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Atlético took the lead from the penalty spot and it was not until the final minute that Barcelona's Alexia Putellas took the game into extra time with this incredible free kick.
The Barça women's star found the net (and in doing so surpassed Sonia to become the second-highest goalscorer in team history) curling a magnificent strike around the wall. Check out how the Barça women's captain put the ball into the net.