GB women’s hockey secure three-year sponsorship deal with Vitality six months before Tokyo
GB women's hockey have finally secured a title sponsor as they prepare to defend their Olympic title in Tokyo this summer.
The side's new three-year deal with health and lifestyle insurance company Vitality has been described as one of the most 'significant' partnerships in the sport's history.
It comes after the squad lost their major sponsor Investec in August, 11 months before the postponed Olympic Games which are due to begin on July 23.
Former England captain Alex Danson-Bennett, who will be a 'Performance Champion' in the company, said: "This announcement is fantastic news for the game of hockey and for women's sport.
"I am delighted to be joining an organisation that seeks to raise the profile of women's sport, and I'm sure this partnership will see many more people get involved in the game, become more active and live healthier lifestyles."
Chief Executive of England Hockey and Chief Operating Officer of Great Britain Hockey Nick Pink said: “Vitality’s commitment to women’s sport, their company values, stature as an organisation and recognition to our wider diversity and inclusion work are exciting and complimenting priorities.
"The profile of hockey has grown significantly in the last ten years, and to be able to announce this new partnership at such a challenging time speaks volumes for the progress hockey in this country has made both domestically and internationally."