Millie Wonnacott out for ‘several weeks’ with neck injury after Cheltenham fall

Jockey Millie Wonnacott will be out for "several weeks" after injuring her neck at Cheltenham
By Sports Team
10:38am, Fri 19 Mar 2021
Jockey Millie Wonnacott faces “several weeks” on the sidelines after injuring her neck in a fall on day three at the Cheltenham Festival.

Prominent conditional Wonnacott, who was due to have her first ride for top trainer Paul Nicholls on the final day of the showpiece meeting, was unseated at the fifth on Kansas City Chief in Thursday’s Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

An update was issued by management company Dave Lowe Media on Friday morning.

It read: “Unfortunately yesterday at Cheltenham Millie Wonnacott injured her neck after her fall on Kansas City Chief in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle and will now be out of action for several weeks.

“Millie was booked to ride Fabulous Saga in the Martin Pipe conditional hurdle and have her first ride for multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

“Millie has been in excellent form this season and she will be back stronger than ever.”

Rex Dingle will replace her on Fabulous Saga in the closing race of this year’s Festival.

