Who is Emma Raducanu? Everything you need to know about the Brit tennis sensation
After first causing a racket at this year’s Wimbledon, British tennis star Emma Raducanu is back and taking the US Open by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about the 18 year-old.
Born in Toronto, Canada, on November 13, 2002 to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, Emma’s family relocated to the UK when she was two.
She started playing tennis aged five at the Bromley Tennis Academy in Kent.
Describing herself as a “shy child” growing up, she says her parents encouraged her to try different hobbies in order to boost her confidence.
“Dad threw me into every sport you could imagine. I was doing horse riding, swimming, tap dancing, basketball, skiing, golf, go-karting. All alongside tennis,” she told the Guardian.
Settling firmly on tennis, Emma turned professional in 2018. Earlier this year she joined the WTA Tour, the highest level in women’s tennis.
This summer she was catapulted into the spotlight at Wimbledon where she defied expectations as a wildcard making it into the fourth round.
Sadly she was forced to retire from the competition after suffering with dizziness and breathing difficulties.
Vowing later on Twitter to “come back stronger,” she has been true to her word, becoming the youngest British player to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.
Dating-wise she is not currently believed to have a boyfriend, but is close with singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY.