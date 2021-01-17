A large number of players set to compete at the Australian Open are currently having to prepare for the tournament inside hotel rooms after being put into isolation on arrival in the country.

A total of 47 players were told they would have to stay in their rooms for 14 days following positive tests for coronavirus on charter flights carrying the athletes and their support teams.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them have been doing.

Yulia Putintseva

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva has posted a couple of videos on social media of her experience so far – the first showing she has had some unwanted company, in the form of a mouse. The world number 28 wrote in an accompanying message: “Been trying to change the room for 2 hours already!”

The mouse is then nowhere to be seen in a subsequent video, in which Putintseva hits a ball against the hotel room wall. “Grand slam preparation” she writes, with a laughing face emoji on the end.

Lauren Davis

Davis is another player who has had an unwelcome visitor – a video on the American’s Instagram Story, with “quarantine day 1: trying to kill a spider” displayed across it, showed her throwing trainers at the ceiling – and then getting a racquet involved in the situation.

Johanna Konta

The British number one has been sharing her hotel room workouts on Twitter.

Heather Watson

Compatriot Watson has posted a video to her Instagram Story showing her keeping active by running up and down her room, with “5k” and a laughing face emoji displayed across the footage.

Katie Boulter

Another Briton, Boulter, is seen in a more relaxed state in pictures posted on Twitter as she performs some yoga poses.

Pablo Cuevas

A video on the Uruguayan’s Instagram Story shows him hitting a ball with some vigour into a mattress leant against the wall, with the words “yes, I’m going crazy” displayed. That is followed by footage in which the mattress is back on the bed – and Cuevas is ‘surfing’ on it across the room.

Daria Kasatkina

As well as tennis, there is some impressive editing skills on display in a video Kasatkina has posted on social media showing her having a ‘rally’ with fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, soundtracked by Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger.

Stan Wawrinka

The 2014 champion looked content with his meal in a post on Twitter that included the words “#happytobehere #grateful #readytowork”.