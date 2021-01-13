Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka wins third straight WTA title in Abu Dhabi
Aryna Sabalenka has clinched her third consecutive WTA title in Abu Dhabi.
The world No 10 dominated first-time WTA singles finalist Veronika Kudermetova from Russia 6-2 6-2 in the Women’s Tennis Open.
The Belarusian has now extended her career-best winning streak to 15 straight matches.
She ended the 2020 season winning both the Ostrava Open and the Linz Open as she prepares to compete in the Australian Open next month.
The star now has nine WTA titles to her name and is set to reach a new career-high ranking of world No 7 when the WTA update the standings on Monday.