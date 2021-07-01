Victoria Azarenka has just 13 words to say at press conference after shock Wimbledon defeat

22:09pm, Thu 01 Jul 2021
Victoria Azarenka was in no mood to discuss her Wimbledon exit, delivering a 13-word press conference.

The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One and immediately came through to speak to the press.

However, it was clear she was only there out of necessity, offering no answers of substance to three questions.

Asked first up whether she wanted to give her thoughts on the match, the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist replied: “Not really.”

The next hopeful journalist then tried to get her to open up on her performance, which got a response of: “I need some more time to assess this.”

Changing tack, she was then asked about Cirstea, with the journalist suggesting she is a difficult opponent, but Azarenka did not elaborate and curtly said: “Yeah, she is.”

The moderator then stepped in to end the press conference.

