Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick fight targeted for UFC 258 in February
22:47pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick are set to fight at UFC 258 on February 13 in Las Vegas.
Robertson, 25, teased her fans on Instagram that she was booked for a new fight and multiple sources have confirmed the match-up to MMA Fighting.
She wrote: "Whos got two thumbs and just got fight news? #thisgirl"
She made her UFC debut in 2017 and has won five out of six fights via technical knockout or submission in the flyweight division with only three losses.
Maverick, 23, made her UFC debut in October last year when she beat Liana Jojua.