Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick fight targeted for UFC 258 in February

<p>Gillian Robertson is set to fight next month </p>

Gillian Robertson is set to fight next month

(Instagram: Gillian Robertson)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
22:47pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick are set to fight at UFC 258 on February 13 in Las Vegas.

Robertson, 25, teased her fans on Instagram that she was booked for a new fight and multiple sources have confirmed the match-up to MMA Fighting.

She wrote: "Whos got two thumbs and just got fight news? #thisgirl"

She made her UFC debut in 2017 and has won five out of six fights via technical knockout or submission in the flyweight division with only three losses.

Maverick, 23, made her UFC debut in October last year when she beat Liana Jojua.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

UFC

Miranda Maverick