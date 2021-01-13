UFC president Dana White looks to book Zhang Weili’s next fight in Asia

<p>Zhang Weili’s UFC title fight to go ahead this year</p>

Zhang Weili’s UFC title fight to go ahead this year

 (SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
11:23am, Wed 13 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

UFC president Dana White has teased Zhang Weili’s next straw-weight title fight to be in Asia.

Weili, 31, is set to take on Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza this year, but White has hinted that it won’t be in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, which is where UFC fights have been held during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Weili’s next fight, White said: "We’re working on her, too.

“Obviously, the fight that everybody wants to see is her and Rose [Namajunas]. Hopefully we can get that done. If not, the next one in line would probably be Carla Esparza. We’re looking at doing that fight this year and in Asia.”

Weili became UFC’s first Chinese champion when she beat Jessica Andrade in August 2019 and she last competed in March 2020 when she won against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

UFC

Zhang Weili

Rose Namajunas

Dana White