W Series to stage five-day on-track pre-season test in Valencia
W Series have announced a five-day on-track test ahead of the 2021 season starting in June.
It will be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain at the end of April and will give drivers the chance to prepare in their Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 cars.
British star Jamie Chadwick is set to defend her title as Marta García and 2020 W Series Esports League winner Beitske Visser will also be racing.
The drivers will also be competing in eight Formula 1 support races for the first time during the new season.
W Series chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said: "After the success of W Series’ inaugural season in 2019, the disappointment of last year’s enforced on-track hiatus and the excitement which followed the announcement of our new partnership with Formula 1, everybody at W Series is very much looking forward to our second season.
"It will be contested by all of the drivers who should have raced with us in 2020, including W Series’ reigning on-track champion Jamie Chadwick.
"I know that every one of them will be relishing the prospect of getting behind the wheel of our Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 race cars and being in a W Series paddock for the first time since the spectacular finale to our first season at Brands Hatch in August 2019."
The 2021 season will begin on June 26 at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.