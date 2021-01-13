Two-time GB Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller announces retirement
Team GB's Aimee Fuller has announced her retirement from professional snowboarding.
The 29 year-old represented her country at the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 and in Pyeongchang four years later.
She finished in 17th at both Games in the slopestyle event and 25th in the big air in 2018.
Fuller, who became the first woman to land a double backflip in competition at the X Games in 2011, announced the news on Instagram, writing: "I've had the most amazing career, one I never thought would be possible.
"11 years in the start gate , 2 Olympics, multiple X Games, it’s time to officially announce I will no longer be wearing a contest bib so that I can pursue further broadcasting opportunities.
"It goes without saying, snowboarding has been my life, and it’s certainly not goodbye to the mountains but just to the start gate. Who would have thought that a plank of wood with 2 bindings could take you around the world and back? I certainly didn’t.
"I am so grateful for what snowboarding has taught me; the life lessons learnt, the sportsmanship, the respect and taking me to places I could never have dreamed of."