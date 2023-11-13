World trampoline champion Bryony Page eyes landmark Olympic appearance in Paris

Great Britain’s Bryony Page has set her sights on becoming the first British trampolinist to compete in three Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The two-time Olympic medallist won her second individual trampoline world title in Birmingham on Sunday and now wants to build on her silver from Rio 2016 and the bronze she won in Tokyo five years later.

“I think it would be amazing (to go to Paris) and one of my targets is to be the first trampolinist from Britain to compete in three Olympics,” the 32-year-old told the PA News agency.

“Kat (Driscoll) did it for two and she’s retired now and I’m hoping to show the longevity of the sport.

“I would love to be the first to do three, especially after a Covid Games. The Paris Games sounds like it will be a festival of a Games.

“If and when I go to Paris I want to perform the routines I’m training for and have that feeling of pride when you finish a routine knowing it was the best you could do.

“I’ve posted scores which are really high and I’ve just come back from a successful World Championship where I won, so I hope I can have a successful bid for the Paris Games.

“If I do make it I would absolutely love to do an even better routine than I did on Sunday.”

Page triumphed in Birmingham with a score of 56.680, seeing off reigning Olympic champion Zhu Xueying of China, with Jessica Stephens of the United States finishing third.

The Huntingdon athlete relished winning gold in front of her home crowd and believes she still has room for improvement.

She added: “I wanted to take the opportunity and in my heart I knew I wanted to do the harder routine.

“For it to all come together and to enjoy it was really special. I’ve put so much effort in and it was nice that it came to fruition in front of the home crowd, which made it extra special.

“I know there is more to come with that routine and more with what I’m working on in the background and it’s really exciting to be in this place with my trampolining.

“I feel stronger and more confident than I have for a long time, if not ever.”

I feel stronger, healthier and fitter than I did in my early 20s

Page overcame adversity in the lead-up to Rio 2016 and believes the lessons she learned have allowed her to come back stronger. She suffered from ‘lost move syndrome’, a problem which sees trampolinists unable to perform moves they had previously been able to.

She said: “Going through adversity and going through challenges gives you that confidence that if something crops up you have the toolbox to overcome those things.

“It was a part of my journey and I am really proud of it, even though it was a really tough time.

“I feel stronger, healthier and fitter than I did in my early 20s.”