WWE fan Luke Littler takes down Matt Campbell with emphatic beating in New York

Luke Littler said it would “mean the world” to lift the US Darts Masters trophy after he defeated Canadian number one Matt Campbell 6-0 in under 10 minutes on what was a stunning debut in New York.

The 17-year-old recorded a 103.66 average to dispatch Campbell, who he also beat during his record-breaking World Championship campaign, in nine minutes and 52 seconds to cap a fine first competitive showing in the United States.

At the event at Madison Square Garden, Littler was making his first appearance since winning the Premier League title in London on May 23.

Big wrestling fan Littler, whose own ‘Greenlight’ walk-on music was inspired from attending Wrestlemania 33, used Cody Rhodes’ entrance music, having received a message from the undisputed WWE champion on Thursday.

“I couldn’t wait to get on that stage tonight,” said Littler.

“I felt really comfortable and everything just went well. I can’t wait to play tomorrow now.

“With the amount of top athletes that have performed here, it would mean the world to lift this trophy, and hopefully I can go all the way.”

The victory comes just a week after Littler claimed the Premier League title with an 11-7 victory over Luke Humphries at the O2 Arena, winning six of the last eight legs to defeat the world champion.

Next up he will compete for a place in the semi-finals against reigning North American winner Jeff Smith, who beat 2023 world champion Michael Smith 6-1 after he was successful with six of his nine attempts at doubles.

“I absolutely love New York, this city has pretty much adopted me,” said Smith.

“I’m Jeff Smith, I’m not worried about Luke Littler. He’s a generational talent, there’s no doubt about that, but I just have to worry about what I do.

“I’m here with a point to prove, and that’s it. Me reaching the final wasn’t a fluke last year, and I want to come back and compete again.”

Elsewhere, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Humphries – who celebrated his engagement to fiancee Kayley in the Big Apple earlier this week – all won.