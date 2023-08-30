30 August 2023

Yet more trophies for Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

The PFA awards were announced.

Manchester City marked a memorable day.

Tim Krul was a happy man.

Gabriel Jesus was looking forward to Arsenal’s first Champions League campaign in seven years.

Cricket

Chris Woakes stuck the boot into Mark Wood.

Formula One

McLaren reminisced.

A new lid for Carlos Sainz ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Happy birthday.

Tennis

Feliciano Lopez hailed Andy Murray’s landmark victory in New York.

Carlos Alcaraz and Stan Wawrinka celebrated his first-round wins at Flushing Meadows.

Rugby League

England paid tribute to the retiring Josh Hodgson.

