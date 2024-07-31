Your guide to day five at the Paris Olympics

After shooting shocks and swimming superstars in a sweltering Paris on Tuesday, attention turns to Wednesday’s action at the Olympics.

The delayed men’s and women’s triathlon finally gets under way and hopes are high for Team GB success with Alex Yee and Beth Potter. The women’s race starts at 8am (7am BST) , followed by the women’s at 10.45am (945am BST).

But what else is in store at Paris 2024?

FIRST DIVES

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson are in action on Wednesday when they compete in the women’s synchronised 10m platform final at 11am (10am BST).

Toulson finished seventh at Tokyo 2020 with Eden Cheng, but is joined by Spendolini-Sirieix this time in Paris and the pair have already enjoyed a successful partnership after claiming silver and bronze in the discipline at the last two World Aquatic Championships.

Spendolini-Sirieix is the daughter of First Dates maitre d’ Fred Sirieix and made her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, where she reached the final of the individual event.

GOLDEN ROWERS?

Great Britain expect to be in the mix for medals when rowing’s first finals are held at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Wednesday.

In the women’s quadruple sculls at 1238pm (1138am BST), the quartet of Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, Lauren Henry and Hannah Scott are the current world champions and favourites to win gold.

The men’s quadruple sculls team of Tom Barras, Graeme Thomas, Callum Dixon and Matthew Haywood go off at 1226pm (1126am BST). They qualified by finishing second in their heat behind reigning world and Olympic champions the Netherlands.

GYM-TASTIC

Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser are each in with a shout of landing a prestigious men’s individual all-around medal at the Bercy Arena on Wednesday. Action starts at 530pm (430pm BST).

They are ranked fifth and sixth respectively of the 24 qualifiers after individual qualifications, and are capable of nudging up the standings should fate befall any of their Chinese or Japanese rivals.

OH REILLY?

Kieran Reilly will carry Great Britain’s hopes in the men’s BMX Freestyle final at 245pm (145pm BST) after defending champion Charlotte Worthington was eliminated from the women’s competition in qualifying.

Reilly, crowned world champion in Glasgow last summer, topped the scoring in men’s qualifying as the 23-year-old Olympic debutant front-flipped his way through to lay down a marker.

French hope Anthony Jeanjean, ranked number one in the world, and Australia’s Tokyo gold medallist Logan Martin are among his rivals.

MORE FROM MALLORY?

Mallory Franklin will look to extend Great Britain’s glittering start at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, where canoe slalom team-mates Kimberley Woods and Adam Burgess reached the podium earlier this week to make it two medals from two finals.

The Windsor athlete won silver when the C1 discipline debuted three years ago in Tokyo, also her maiden Games.

Franklin qualified for the semi-finals sixth-fastest from Tuesday’s heats despite 52 seconds worth of penalties for a best time of 104.72. The semi starts at 330pm (230pm BST).

HAIL HALES

It was a terrific Tuesday for Great Britain’s Nathan Hales, shooting his way to a gold medal and a new Olympic record in the men’s trap competition in Chateauroux.

In the pool, Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen fought back the tears as he received his gold medal for the men’s 800 metres freestyle.

And Great Britain’s James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott also won gold in the men’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay.

And finally, Andy Murray’s retirement plans are on hold again. Alongside his men’s doubles partner Dan Evans, he continues to write his own script and moved into the quarter finals at Roland Garros. The fairy-tale ending may still happen.