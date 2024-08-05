Zharnel Hughes withdraws from 200m heats with ‘hamstring tightness’
British sprinter Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from Monday night’s Olympic 200m heats due to a hamstring issue.
Hughes, the world 100m bronze medallist, came up short of reaching a second straight Olympic final at that distance on Sunday night after clocking 10.01 to finish 14th of the semi-finalists.
He skipped the European and British championships after sustaining a hamstring injury, but was given a discretionary place and before these Games said he was feeling fit ahead of Paris.
A British Athletics statement said: “Zharnel Hughes has withdrawn from the 200m heats tonight due to a hamstring tightness which requires monitoring for the next 48 hours.
“No decision has been taken as yet in relation to his relay involvement.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox