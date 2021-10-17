error code: 1003
17 October 2021

Zlatan takes flight as Neville and Carragher clash – Sunday’s Sporting Social

By NewsChain Sport
17 October 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tussled over Manchester United’s form.

David De Gea vowed United would stick together.

Bayern Munich ran riot at Bayer Leverkusen.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed reflecting on his fine goal against Watford.

Zlatan took off.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s record at the Great South run.

Rugby Union

Happy 25th birthday George Furbank.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen enjoyed his “phenomenal” European Championship battle with Gerwyn Price.

Formula One

Happy 42nd birthday to 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Alex Albon and George Russell enjoyed some live football.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was thankful for his birthday messages.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed success at Valderrama.

Paul McGinley compared the PGA Tour and European Tour.

