The nominees for this year’s Best Actress category at the 2022 Oscars are in.

The 94th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honour the best movies released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

This year’s ceremony will take place on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Who has been nominated for Best Actress?

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Have any of this year’s nominees been nominated or won Oscars before?

Four out of the five actresses nominated this year have previously won an Oscar – will that work for or against their favour?

Nicole Kidman previously won Best Actress in 2003 for her turn in The Hours. She was also nominated for the award in 2001 for Moulin Rouge and 2010 for Rabbit Hole.

Penelope Cruz meanwhile was named Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 ceremony for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for Nine and for Best Actress in 2007 for Volver.

The Spanish native recently revealed the reason that the name plate on her Best Supporting Actress Oscar is upside down.

Olivia Colmon won hearts with her Oscars acceptance speech for her Best Actress role in The Queen back in 2019.

Despite claiming, “this would never happen again,” her second Oscar campaign begins now.

Meanwhile, this marks Jessica Chastain’s third Oscars nomination after previously being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Help in 2012 and Best Actress for Zero Dark Thirty in 2013.

Was anyone snubbed from the 2022 Oscars?

Many have expressed surprise that Lady Gaga hasn’t been nominated for Best Actress for House of Gucci.

The nom would have marked Gaga’s second Best Actress bid, following her nominated turn in A Star Is Born back in 2019, for which she ultimately walked away with a gong for Best Original Song.