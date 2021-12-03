ABBA debut video for their first ever Christmas single Little Things minus four important things
ABBA have released the music video for their first ever Christmas single Little Things, however the four members of the Swedish supergroup are nowhere to be seen.
The track is the third to be taken from the Dancing Queen hit-makers’ latest album Voyage, their first in almost four decades.
The festive video follows a group of school children as they dress up at ABBA and perform a concert for Christmas.
The real ABBA do not appear in the clip themselves other than a brief cameo from Bjorn Ulvaeus and their digital ABBAtars - de-aged 3D digital avatars.
These digital versions are set to star in a series of “live” shows next March when their new concert experience ABBA Voyage takes up a two-year residency in London at a custom-built 3,000 capacity arena in Queen Elizabeth Park called ABBA Arena.
