ABBA musical Mamma Mia! named the “most joyful movie” of the last 25 years
Mamma Mia! has officially been named the “most joyful” film of the last 25 years to watch at home, according to new research.
The 2018 musical based on the music of Swedish super group ABBA, came out on top of a new poll of 2,000 Britons, with 39% of participants ranking it as their go-to flick whenever they’re in the mood for an uplifting watch.
Mamma Mia!, which stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgard, just pipped Love Actually in the poll, with the 2003 festive favourite landing in second place with 38%.
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman’s toe-tapping The Greatest Showman came in third place with 32%.
The 10 most joyful films of the past 25 years are:
1. Mamma Mia! (2008) 39%
2. Love Actually (2003) 38%
3. The Greatest Showman (2017) 32%
4. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 29%
5. Billy Elliot (2000) 28%
6. Paddington 2 (2017) 28%
7. Shrek (2001) 26%
8. Up! (2009) 23%
9. School of Rock (2003) 23%
10. Elf (2003) 22%
The poll was commissioned by McVitie’s to mark the launch of their new Blissful Biscuit Butler delivery service via Uber Eats, which runs from February 9-11, 2022.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox