Thank you for the music: Abba confirm they are retiring after releasing new album Voyage
Swedish super group Abba have announced that they are retiring from music after releasing a new album next month.
The four-piece, which comprises of Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Anderson, 74, Agnetha Faltskog, 71, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, will release their first record in four decades entitled Voyage on November 5 followed by a hologram tour.
Despite record breaking pre-sales and a clear appetite from fans for more, the group have decided to call it quits for good.
Speaking to the Guardian, Benny said: “This is it. It’s got to be, you know.”
Insisting that this is different to the last time that they dispanded back in the 80s, he explained: “I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982. I never said myself that Abba was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: this is it.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox