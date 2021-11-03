Two people killed after man falls from seventh floor of concert venue staging ABBA tribute event
Two people have been killed and a third injured after a man fell from the seventh floor of a concert hall in Sweden into the crowd below, just minutes before an ABBA tribute performance.
The tragedy took place as 1,000 fans arrived at the Konsert & Kongress Hall in Uppsala on Tuesday evening.
Police confirmed the man in his 80s died after falling into the open foyer hitting two people. One, a 60 year-old man also died, while the other person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Local authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved, but say they are working to establish what happened, saying in a statement that they ‘currently had no reason to think a crime had been committed in relation to the man’s fall’.
Supergroup Abba have delayed the release of their concert trailer after
The incident came just days before Abba were due to release new album Voyage, their first in almost four decades.
They had been due to release a trailer for the concerts today, but have decided to postpone doing so “in light of the tragic news”.
The Super Trooper hit-makers have also announced a series of hologram concerts to take place at a specially built venue next year.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox