Adele confirms tracklist for new album 30 including song I Drink Wine
Adele has revealed the tracklisting for her upcoming fourth album.
The Hello hit-maker, 33, will release new album 30 on Friday November 19 and marks her first in six years following 2015’s record-breaking 25.
London-born Adele said that the album was written as she was going through a divorce with husband Simon Konecki.
She told British Vogue that the record served as a way for her to explain what was happening to their nine-year-old son, Angelo.
It will feature 12 songs including lead single Easy on Me, which smashed streaming records after registering 24 million listens in one week.
Three bonus songs, including a duet of Easy on Me with country singer Chris Stapleton, will also be made available on a special edition to be sold at US retail giant Target.
The tracklisting for 30 is as follows:
1. Strangers by Nature
2. Easy on Me
3. My Little Love
4. Cry Your Heart Out
5. Oh My God
6. Can I Get It
7. I Drink Wine
8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude
9. Woman Like Me
10. Hold On
11. To Be Loved
12. Love Is a Game
Bonus Tracks:
13. Wild Wild West
14. Can’t Be Together
15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)
