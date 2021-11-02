02 November 2021

Adele confirms tracklist for new album 30 including song I Drink Wine

By Tina Campbell
02 November 2021

Adele has revealed the tracklisting for her upcoming fourth album.

The Hello hit-maker, 33, will release new album 30 on Friday November 19 and marks her first in six years following 2015’s record-breaking 25.

London-born Adele said that the album was written as she was going through a divorce with husband Simon Konecki.

She told British Vogue that the record served as a way for her to explain what was happening to their nine-year-old son, Angelo.

It will feature 12 songs including lead single Easy on Me, which smashed streaming records after registering 24 million listens in one week.

Three bonus songs, including a duet of Easy on Me with country singer Chris Stapleton, will also be made available on a special edition to be sold at US retail giant Target.

The tracklisting for 30 is as follows:

1. Strangers by Nature

2. Easy on Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (With Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is a Game

Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can’t Be Together

15. Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton)

