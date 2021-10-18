Adele on course for biggest hit ever as Easy on Me breaks Spotify record
Adele is on course for her biggest hit to-date after releasing new music for the first time in six years.
According to the Official Charts Company, Easy on Me amassed 70,000 chart sales in its first 48 hours of release and is currently outperforming the entire UK Top 10 combined.
The song has already broken streaming records globally for Spotify and Apple Music and fourth album 30 is expected to follow suit when it’s released on November 19.
Easy on Me will mark Adele’s third number one UK single after Someone Like You (2011) and Hello (2015).
The London-born singer, 33, delighted fans when she shared the video for Easy on Me on Friday.
She has now uploaded a behind the scenes photo from the video set to Instagram.
