Sarah Jessica Parker has said that she “wouldn’t be ok” with Kim Cattrall signing on for season 2 of Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

Cattrall, 65, played Samantha Jones, a publicist and close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the original Sex And The City series which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as reprising the character for the two spin-off films.

In addition to vowing to never play the character again, she has also openly attacked Parker on social media.

When Parker tried to offer her condolences following the death of Cattrall’s brother in 2018, the actress replied: “My Mom asked me today: ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this very clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Parker, 56, was asked whether she would be OK with Cattrall returning, to which she replied: “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she replied. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

According to Parker, Cattrall wasn’t even approached in the first place.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” she told the publication. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Cattrall’s absence was explained in the new series by saying that her and Parker’s characters had fallen out and that she had moved to London.

Although she didn’t appear on screen, her character was still present in ocassional text exchanges with Carrie.

In their final exchange in the last episode of the series, Carrie asked her former friend if they could talk, to which Samantha replied “soon”. This led some to speculate that it could be paving the way for Cattrall’s return should the show get greenlit for a second series.

This is not the case where Parker is concerned.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” the actress continued. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”