Bill Murray teases Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania role
Bill Murray has teased that he is set to star in an upcoming Marvel film.
The actor, 71 - who will next be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife - all but said that he has a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, admitting he probably isn’t “allowed” to talk about it.
Speaking to German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he said: “You know, I made a Marvel movie recently. I’m probably not allowed to tell you, but whatever.
“Some people were pretty surprised why i decided on a project like this, of all things. But for me the situation was completely clear: I got to know the director, and really liked him.
“He was witty, humble everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader movie Bring It On, he had already made a film years ago which I think is d*** good.
Peyton Reed, who is directing the third instalment of the Ant-Man movies, directed Bring It On, which all but confirms which project Murray is referring to.
He continued: “So I agreed, even though as an actor I’m not normally interested in these huge comic book adaptations.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania recently had its release date pushed back by Disney due to”production shifts” caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
It will now be released on July 2023.
