Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy named the ‘safest’ song to listen to while driving according to new research
Billie Eilish’s track Bad Guy has officially been named the safest song to listen to while driving, based on new research.
The songs in Spotify’s 20 most popular driving playlists were analysed and ranked by a team of researchers based on each tune’s ability to distract a driver when put against three key markers: danceability, high energy, and how emotionally charged the music is.
Songs that researchers considered extremely distracting were more energetic and emotionally charged, but had a low danceability score.
Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy came in at the top with a distraction score of just 8.1%, while July by Noah Cyrus is the second safest song at 9.3% and Bruises by Lewis Capaldi came in third place with a score of 10.2%.
There will be no shakin’ it “like a Polaroid picture” at the red lights however, with Hey Ya! by Outkast ranked the most dangerous song to listen to while driving, receiving a distraction score of 72.6%.
Also deemed a danger to the roads was Mr. Brightside by The Killers, which was named the second most dangerous song at 69.6%. while Empire State of Mind by Jay-Z is the third most dangerous song at 69.5%.
