Billie Eilish to guest star on Sesame Street with Count Von Count
No need to tell Billie Eilish how to get to Sesame Street, the singer is set to make a guest appearance on the long-running children’s TV show.
The Bad Guy hit-maker, 19, will team up with Sesame Street’s resident vampire, Count Von Count, for an episode in the upcoming 52nd season which is due to begin airing in the US on November 11.
A photo has been released showing the two sitting happily together on set.
No other information has been released about Eilish’s appearance, but if the Count is involved then her star turn is sure to involve some counting as that’s his favourite thing to do in the whole world.
Other famous faces who will be showing up this season include poet Amanda Gordon, who will construct a poem with Elmo and tennis player Naomi Osaka, who will teach the gang about melanin and the importance of sunscreen.
Rapper Anderson Paak will also appear, performing a song for the season’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode, taking place during a two-part run discussing themes of racial justice.
