25 November 2021

Britney Spears hints at first project post conservatorship with The Weeknd

By Tina Campbell
25 November 2021

Britney Spears has sparked speculation that she’s going to appear in The Weeknd’s upcoming TV show The Idol.

The Slave 4 U hit-maker, 39, shared an image of a cat sat next to a glass of red wine on her Instagram with a teasing caption that included: “I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL“ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!”

Excited fans immeadiately questioned if she meant The Weeknd’s upcoming TV show of the same name that was green-lit by HBO earlier this month.

Replying in the comments, one wrote: “WHAT??? You’re going to be in @theweeknd’s new show?!?”

While a second remarked: “Hmmmm the Weeknd?”

This will mark the singer’s first project since being freed from the conservatorship that controlled her life for almost 14 years.

