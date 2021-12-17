Bruce Springsteen sells rights to his entire music catalogue to Sony for $500m
Bruce Springsteen has reportedly pocketed $500m (£376m) after selling the master recordings and publishing rights for his life’s work to Sony Music Entertainment.
The deal follows similar sales by Bob Dylan, Blondie, David Bowie and Tina Turner and gives Sony ownership of the Born To Run hit-maker’s back catalogue spanning over 20 studio albums, according to Billboard.
Warner Music bought the worldwide rights to Bowie’s music in September while Dylan sold his catalogue of more than 600 songs last December to Universal Music Group for a reported $300m.
Springsteen’s deal would be the largest of its kind to-date, according to The New York Times.
72-year-old Springsteen - also known as The Boss - released latest album, Letter to You, in October 2020.
