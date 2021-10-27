Disney Pixar releases first trailer for Buzz Lightyear origin story movie
Disney and Pixar have released a teaser trailer for upcoming Buzz Lightyear origin story, Lightyear.
Describing it as the “definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” the 30-second clip features a Buzz very different to the one that fans of the Toy Story character will be used to.
Clarifying the issuing, Chris Evans, who takes over the job of voicing the character from Tim Allen in the upcoming movie, wrote on Twitter: “Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy.
“This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”
Disney first announced the Angus MacLane film last year.
Speaking about it following his casting, Evans described it as a “dream come true”.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life.
“Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep.
“I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else.
“Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”
Lightyear is due to be released in cinemas on June 17, 2022.
