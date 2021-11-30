Channing Tatum confirms that Magic Mike 3 is coming to HBO Max
Channing Tatum has confirmed that not only is Magic Mike 3 officially happening, he is set to star in it.
The move comes ten years after the release of the original film which followed the exploits of a group of male strippers including Channing’s character, Mike Lane.
Sequel Magic Mike XXL followed in 2015 and later spawned a successful live show with residencies in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.
Sharing the news on Twitter, the Transformers actor, 41, uploaded a photo showing the front page of a script teasing the title “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.
The picture also revealed that director Steven Soderbergh is returning to the franchise, along with writer Reid Carolin, who penned the first two movies.
He captioned the social media post: “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”
In a statement to Variety, he added: There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.”
No plot details have yet been revealed, but the flick will not be released in cinemas. Instead, it will hit streaming service HBO Max
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox