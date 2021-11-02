Chris Pratt cast as Garfield the cat in new animated movie
Chris Pratt is set to voice comic strip cat Garfield in a new animated feature.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 42, is swiftly building up his voice over portfolio having recently been confirmed to play the titular character in Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros movie.
He has also previously lent his voice to the Lego Movie features and Pixar’s Onwards.
Confirming the news on Instagram yesterday, he shared a picture of the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating moggy, writing alongside it: “Well this Monday doesn’t suck...”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script is being written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little).
The duo previously worked together on Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove.
Garfield was created by Jim Davis and first appeared in comics sections in 1978.
The strips follow the misadventures of a lazy orange tabby cat who often causes problems for human owner Jon Arbuckle and lovable household dog Odie.
Bill Murray previously voiced Garfield on the big screen in live-action/animated hybrid Garfield in 2004 and its sequel, 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox